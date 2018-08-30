Language
Francis “embittered” about Vigano’s testimony

Pope Francis is “embittered” about the statement of former U.S. Nuncio Carlo Maria Viganò, reports Ansa (August 28).

The agency cites “close associates” of Francis.

According to them, Francis “is not thinking about resignation”.

This means that Francis has no intention to live up to the standards he applies to other bishops, especially if they do not belong to his wing.

