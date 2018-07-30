Clicks193
Australian Archbishop Resigned – Despite Appealing Bogus Conviction
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson who was convicted by a kangaroo court of alleged “concealing” – not committing – homosexual abuses in the 1970s.
The controversial conviction was based on "word against word". Wilson's accusers even referred to conversations during confession about which Wilson is not allowed to speak.
Wilson has appealed the unjust conviction and announced in the beginning of July, that he will not resign while the appeal is ongoing.
But now, in a letter to his priests that “I have become increasingly worried at the growing level of hurt that my recent [bogus] conviction has caused within the community.”
Wilson pointed out that his resignation “was not requested”.
#newsFdtvlevfag
The controversial conviction was based on "word against word". Wilson's accusers even referred to conversations during confession about which Wilson is not allowed to speak.
Wilson has appealed the unjust conviction and announced in the beginning of July, that he will not resign while the appeal is ongoing.
But now, in a letter to his priests that “I have become increasingly worried at the growing level of hurt that my recent [bogus] conviction has caused within the community.”
Wilson pointed out that his resignation “was not requested”.
#newsFdtvlevfag