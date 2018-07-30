Language
Clicks
193
en.news 1

Australian Archbishop Resigned – Despite Appealing Bogus Conviction

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson who was convicted by a kangaroo court of alleged “concealing” – not committing – homosexual abuses in the 1970s.

The controversial conviction was based on "word against word". Wilson's accusers even referred to conversations during confession about which Wilson is not allowed to speak.

Wilson has appealed the unjust conviction and announced in the beginning of July, that he will not resign while the appeal is ongoing.

But now, in a letter to his priests that “I have become increasingly worried at the growing level of hurt that my recent [bogus] conviction has caused within the community.”

Wilson pointed out that his resignation “was not requested”.

#newsFdtvlevfag
Share Like
More
Write a comment
G.K.Chesterton
If Socialism means anything, it seems to mean Modernism; in the sociological as distinct from the theological sense. In both senses, it is generally a euphemism for muddle-headedness.
Like
More