Clicks68
en.news

Greek Catholics Warn: Don't Abolish Celibacy

The married priesthood which exists in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is no recipe against the shortages of priests, Ukrainian Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, a personal friend of Pope Francis, has admitted.

Shevchuk told journalists on September 11 that the Greek Catholics do have seminarians in the Ukraine [because being a priest is a good source of income in poor Ukraine] but not in other countries,

“Being married does not favor the increase in vocations to the priesthood. This is our experience.”

Shevchuk explained that a Greek Catholic priest must be married before his ordination and cannot marry again in case he becomes a widower. He mentioned a young priest, whose wife died two months after his ordination and who must now remain single.

Picture: Shevchuk and his delegation visite former Benedict XVI on September 10.
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up