Greek Catholics Warn: Don't Abolish Celibacy

Picture: Shevchuk and his delegation visite former Benedict XVI on September 10.

The married priesthood which exists in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is no recipe against the shortages of priests, Ukrainian Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, a personal friend of Pope Francis, has admitted.Shevchuk told journalists on September 11 that the Greek Catholics do have seminarians in the Ukraine [because being a priest is a good source of income in poor Ukraine] but not in other countries,“Being married does not favor the increase in vocations to the priesthood. This is our experience.”Shevchuk explained that a Greek Catholic priest must be married before his ordination and cannot marry again in case he becomes a widower. He mentioned a young priest, whose wife died two months after his ordination and who must now remain single.