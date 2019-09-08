Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx wants to introduce married priests "under certain conditions" and "in certain regions".
The selective overthrow of the ecclesiastical way of life is called the "single-case trick".
In connection with the forthcoming Amazon Synod, which is mainly financed by the German bishops and their so-called relief organizations, Marx declared before Faz.net (8 September) that there will be "no particular path for Germany". At the same time he demanded particular paths for "certain regions".
The method of making a demand by rejecting it, is called the "contradiction trick".
Moreover, Marx spread the usual eyewash, saying that the question was "not about celibacy alone", but about the "future of the priestly way of life". According to him, it is decisive "whether" and how celibacy can be lived in such a way that it is a "positive sign" and also "does not harm" the priests in their lives.
Individual case trick, contradiction trick and eyewash are methods used in politics to deceive the citizens.
#newsMrbjxmreze
Clicks22
- Report
Social networks