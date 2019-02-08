Clicks137
Abuse Hoax Live: Schönborn “Believes” Abuse Case That Was Proven Wrong
Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn participated on February 6 in a late night show with the self-styled abuse victim Doris Wagner. The show was broadcast by the Bayerischer Rundfunk, a German State TV.
Wagner, a former sister of the religious community "Das Werk", advertised herself in recent years as a "victim" of clerical abuses, admitting though that not many in the Church [and outside] believe her.
Not so Schönborn, "I believe you", the gullible cardinal told Wagner.
Wagner's time as a sister was ostensibly sexually intensive. In 2008 she engaged in an intimate relationship with a priest of her community. The priest later repented.
Wagner left the community in 2010. A year later she wrote to the priest that she remembered him with “love and respect”.
Her "love" changed to hatred in 2012 and 2013 when she filed rape charges against the priest. But both, Austrian and German prosecutors dismissed the case ruling that the relationship was consensual.
In the meantime Wagner, had civilly married a second [former] priest of her community.
In more recent years, Wagner grabbed a third priest of her former community, Father Hermann Geissler, a former official of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
Geissler attempted to console Wagner after a 2009 confession [outside the confessional] by touching her cheek. Now, Wagner calls this “sexual harassment”.
The matter was investigated in 2012. The ruling was in favor of Geissler who calls Wagner’s accusation "untrue".
Schönborns’ credible witness Doris Wagner repeatedly spoke in favor of contraception, fornication and homosexuality, calling the Catholic sexual teaching "absurd".
This is presumably the true reason why Schönborn and the oligarch media "believe" her.
Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsYypbcglkhz
