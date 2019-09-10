Francis Also Asked Archbishop Viganò About the Jesuits

Pope Francis asked Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, then Apostolic Nuncio in the United States, about the situation of the American Jesuits, when on June 23, 2013, he wanted to know about the McCarrick scandal, Robert Moynihan’s Inside the Vatican writes.Moynihan was told about this by Archbishop Viganò himself. Viganò replied that the U.S. Jesuits had played a key role in secularizing the country's Catholic universities and had often and against the wishes of the popes been at the forefront of efforts to change Catholic doctrine.He suggested that it would be a great gift for the Church in the U.S. and throughout the world, if Francis were to succeed to reform the order and to bring it back to the ancient, successful Orthodox path.