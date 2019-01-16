Clicks34
LGBT Drag Queens Given Access to Little Childen: Join the Protest
With all urgency -- I'm writing to ask you to sign this protest because Vanderburgh Public Library in Indiana is hosting a "gender-bending" event that targets children as young as 3.
You and I must not be silent because the event:
-- Attacks the innocence of children
-- Turns tax-dollar funded library into a place of corruption
-- Constitutes a new form of child abuse
-- Offends God Who created male and female
In fact, one "drag queen" involved in the program in Lafayette, La. confessed:
"This is going to be the grooming of the next generation." [see video]
So please act now.
Sign your immediate protest.
Thanks to peaceful protest, the sinful program was stopped in some cities.
-- Canceled in Atlanta, Georgia
-- Canceled in Lafayette, Louisiana
You'll be happy to know that TFP-Louisiana volunteers helped stop a "Drag Queen Story Hour" at the library in Lafayette. At least for now.
But the ACLU got involved.
And the "tolerant" activists are at it again, attempting to turn what used to be family-friendly library into den of sin.
For example:
Associated Press filmed a "Drag Queen Story Hour" in New York.
Drag queen: "Who wants to be a drag queen when they grow up?"
Little children shout: "Meeee!!!"
Drag queen begins gender-fluid reading:
"We can both be grooms.... Everyone thinks this girl is a boy..."
Enough is enough!
You and I must not remain silent as this new form of transgender child abuse spreads nationwide. We must really speak up today and mobilize to protect the little ones.
So, please join the peaceful protest:
Click here to tell the Vanderburgh Public Library in Evansville, Indiana to STOP targeting children with "Drag Queen Story Hour."
The sick program lists 37 pro-homosexual children's books written for toddlers as young as 3 -- yes, three -- and 18 more books for grade school children.
The Dragtivity Book, for example, teaches kids how to "create your own drag name," how to "spot the differences" and "circle your pronouns."
Shamefully -- this is how the "Drag Queen Story Hour" organization describes its purpose.
".... DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models....
".... kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real."
".... Many children express gender fluidity. DQSH teaches children to embrace gender diversity in themselves and in others..."
Doesn't this immoral agenda make you feel sick?
We're talking about kids as young as 2 and 3 here.
So, please act now:
Click here to tell the Vanderburgh Public Library to STOP targeting children with "Drag Queen Story Hour."
Remember Our Lord's words:
"Whosoever shall scandalize one of these little ones that believe in me; it were better for him that a millstone were hanged around his neck, and he were cast into the sea" (Mark 9:41).
Personally, I'm burning the candle on both ends to mobilize a national reaction against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" in public libraries.
TFP volunteers are coordinating "boots-on-the-ground" protests in multiple states.
But right now -- The best way to help out is to send this alert to every decent American you know.
Thank you for fighting the good fight.
