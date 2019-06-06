Courageous Bishop Practically Excommunicates Two Politicians

1 2

Bishop Thomas Paprocki, Springfield, Illinois, decreed that two state legislative leaders, who passed a recent abortion law, are not allowed to receive Holy Communion within his diocese.The June 2 decree (below) names as de facto excommunicated, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton and Speaker of the House Michael J. Madigan.All other Catholic legislators who voted for abortion legislation are prompted not to present themselves to receive Communion.Paprocki writes, that Cullerton and Madigan have “obstinately persisted in promoting the abominable crime and very grave sin of abortion.”Both can be re-admitted to Communion after having repented and confessed their public sins and made suitable reparation for the damage and the scandal they caused.