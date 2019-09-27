Vatican Monsignor: Francis Is Not More Progressive Than His Predecessors

“Bergoglio is not as progressive as everyone thinks,” a certain Monsignor X told the Argentinean blog Caminate-Wanderer.blogspot.com (September 23).X explains, “At least, Francis is no more progressive than John Paul II or Paul VI. The difference is that he does not wear a mask as they did."He recalls Paul VI wearing an ephod, the sign of the abolished priesthood of the Old Testament, or John Paul II who had himself “blessed” and “incensed” by African shamans.According to X, the difference with his predecessors is, that Francis is more interested in “power”.