Cardinal Nichols Defends Alfie's Murder

Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols has defended the role of the British medical and juridical oligarchy in killing the toddler Alfie Evans.

Talking to the Polish agency KAI (April 29), Nichols downright denied the rights of the parents over their child,

“It’s very hard to act in a child’s best interest when this isn’t always as the parents would wish – and this is why a court must decide what’s best not for the parents, but for the child”, Nichols said suggesting that death was "best" for Alfie.

Nichols insinuated further that pro-lifers who fought for Alfie's life, had used the situation for "political aims” - as if the pro-lifers had any political power in the U.K.

Picture: Vincent Nichols, © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsMmczlhhryn
Our Lady of Sorrows
Must read riveting information on Alfie and comments
catholictruthblog.com/…/member-of-europ…
Our Lady of Sorrows
Breaking News Alfie did not have the undiagnosed brain disease that killed him until he entered this hospital
spectator.org/alfie-evans-is-…
De Profundis
Pope: "Climate change is big problem"
Media: "Yes!!!"

Pope: "If we want peace, we should ban weapons"
Media: "Yes”

Pope: “Alfie Evans should get treatment in Italy.”
Media: "You are no expert!”
HerzMariae
Rob Mickens literally complaining about the Pope helping Alfie.
