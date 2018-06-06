Clicks21
Francis Has "Caused the Train to Derail" – Cardinal Müller
Regarding the German push for Protestant Communion, the Vatican applied the emergency brake "shortly before the abyss", Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller has explained to the news agency dpa (June 5).
He added that "the train nevertheless ran off the rails" because Rome reacted "to late and to hesitantly".
For Müller it is now important to get the train back on its rails.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Michael Swan, CC BY-ND, #newsYpfyizprly
