Language
Clicks
21
en.news

Francis Has "Caused the Train to Derail" – Cardinal Müller

Regarding the German push for Protestant Communion, the Vatican applied the emergency brake "shortly before the abyss", Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller has explained to the news agency dpa (June 5).

He added that "the train nevertheless ran off the rails" because Rome reacted "to late and to hesitantly".

For Müller it is now important to get the train back on its rails.

Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Michael Swan, CC BY-ND, #newsYpfyizprly
Share Like
More
Write a comment …