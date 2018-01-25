Clicks1.1K
German Bishops Oppose Francis on Our Father
The German bishops have discussed Pope Francis’s suggestion to falsify the Our Father.
But according to katholisch.de (January 25) they decided to leave the Our Father unchanged due to strong philosophical, exegetical, liturgical and, "not least, ecumenical reasons".
The bishops are staunch allies of Pope Francis, but their "ecumenical reason" indicates that they are even more allied with the German Protestants who have already repudiated Francis' falsification of the Our Father.
Picture: © NAME, CC BY-SA, #newsBggywbqbor
