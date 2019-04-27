First Woman To Head Vatican Dicastery – Pell’s Successor

Claudia Ciocca, who presently is a director in the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy, will soon be named its Prefect, ReligionDigital.org (April 26) reports.
Ciocca will take over from Martyr Cardinal George Pell who is imprisoned in Australia for "child abuses" he could not have committed.
The Italian will be the first woman to head a Vatican dicastery. Ciocca started working for the Vatican in 2013 as an expert of the auditing company KPMG. Later she was hired by the Holy See.
She is also teaching in the Roman Opus Dei University Santa Croce.
#newsPwbfmmlxfx
Clicks96
- Report
Social networks