Seminary Instructor: There Is “Erotic Component” in Eucharist

Father Manuel Belli, an instructor in the Bergamo seminary, Italy, likely suffers from a dirty mind.In an article published on CittaDellaEditrice.com (January 17, 2018) which only recently came to light, he writes that the phrase “this is my body,” used during consecration, can “without any difficulty” be put into the context of “what a man says to his woman or vice versa.”Belli quotes Father Timothy Radcliffe, the former Master General of the Dominicans who believes that the Eucharist is “like sex,” centered on the gift of the body, and that Eucharist and sex must be understood in each other’s light.From this Belli concludes, “There is therefore an erotic component in the Eucharist that must not be overlooked.”