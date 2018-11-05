Clicks261
Nuncio Attempted in Vain to Dodge The Police
Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, the former Colombia nuncio, once he found out in September 2017 that the police was after him, stopped using his normal phone and bought Columbian sim cards in order to communicate with his brother who used phone-lines in two hotels in a failed attempt to avoid phone surveillance by the Italian police.
The police also intercepted Balestrero’s long phone-call to Curia Cardinal Mauro Piacenza from whom he thought spiritual advice.
Balestrero is investigated for money laundering. The four million Euro he helped to transfer into Italy was used to buy a swimming resort in Genoa, the biggest in Europe.
Picture: Ettore Balestrero, #newsXnbxcpixmp
