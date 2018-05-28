Clicks423
BREAKING – New Cardinal Elect Has Concubine And Children
On June 29, Pope Francis will raise former Bishop Toribio Ticona Porco, 81, of Corocoro, Bolivia to the cardinalship.
Adelante la Fe (May 28) reports after checking from multiple sources as “well known fact” that Ticona lived with a wife as if he were married and fathered children with her.
The wife called the bishop “her husband”.
#newsFtwxkqwtwd
Adelante la Fe (May 28) reports after checking from multiple sources as “well known fact” that Ticona lived with a wife as if he were married and fathered children with her.
The wife called the bishop “her husband”.
#newsFtwxkqwtwd