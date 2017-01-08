Clicks48
Planned Parenthood Met by Paul Ryan's Locked Door
(Don't trust Paul Ryan)
About 70 volunteers from Planned Parenthood were greeted by the locked congressional office of House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday when they went to deliver petitions bearing 90,000 signatures from people who say they do not want the organization defunded.
It's unclear why the Wisconsin Republican's congressional office was closed, but the House was in recess from about noon to 1 p.m., the period during which volunteers arrived. After that recess, lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College ballot count granting Donald Trump victory in the November presidential election.
An email to a Ryan staffer was not immediately returned, and according to a Planned Parenthood spokesman, police said the office was not open and only took appointments. A photo posted by Planned Parenthood Action Fund on social media also showed a sign on Ryan's office door saying "only scheduled appointments will be admitted."
Ryan on Thursday confirmed that a budget-process bill set to repeal portions of President Barack Obama's health care law, the Affordable Care Act, will carry language aimed at stripping Planned Parenthood of federal funding.
