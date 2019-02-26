Clicks277
Abuse-Hoax Turns Into Open Persecution: Innocent Cardinal Pell Will Be Imprisoned On Wednesday
The falsely convicted Cardinal George Pell will be remanded into custody after a plea hearing on Wednesday.
Pell is likely to be sentenced in the fortnight after that hearing, reports TheAge.com.au (February 26).
He has alway and vigorously maintained his innocence that became clear during the trial.
There is overwhelming evidence that Pell cannot have committed the crimes he was convicted for - even if he had wanted to do so.
All the witnesses have confirmed that abusing children on a Sunday in the sacristy of Melbourne Cathedral after Mass would have been impossible. People who were near Pell testified that no abuse had happened. To no avail.
Pell's mendacious accuser asked the media “not to reveal my identity.”
The Vatican issued a statement (February 26) reiterating their “utmost respect" for the [corrupt] Australian judicial authorities but are waiting for the outcome of the appeal.
Picture: George Pell, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsXqdscnjhpr
