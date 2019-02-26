Language
Abuse-Hoax Turns Into Open Persecution: Innocent Cardinal Pell Will Be Imprisoned On Wednesday

The falsely convicted Cardinal George Pell will be remanded into custody after a plea hearing on Wednesday.

Pell is likely to be sentenced in the fortnight after that hearing, reports TheAge.com.au (February 26).

He has alway and vigorously maintained his innocence that became clear during the trial.

There is overwhelming evidence that Pell cannot have committed the crimes he was convicted for - even if he had wanted to do so.

All the witnesses have confirmed that abusing children on a Sunday in the sacristy of Melbourne Cathedral after Mass would have been impossible. People who were near Pell testified that no abuse had happened. To no avail.

Pell's mendacious accuser asked the media “not to reveal my identity.”

The Vatican issued a statement (February 26) reiterating their “utmost respect" for the [corrupt] Australian judicial authorities but are waiting for the outcome of the appeal.

Picture: George Pell, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA
Eva
Anyone who was ever in a sacristy, let alone of a Cathedral, after Sunday Mass, knows that this is a busy place.
Holy Cannoli
...Cardinal Pell Will Be Imprisoned On Wednesday

Not exactly. Chief Judge Peter Kidd has indicated he will remand Pell in custody tomorrow (Feb. 27) but with an appeal already lodged, Pell’s barrister Robert Richter QC could ask the Court of Appeal for appeal bail. www.theage.com.au/…/cardinal-pell-w…
GTVisrockin
The theage paper is to dangers to even wrap up fish N chips with!
Lalanz
He is on his way to heaven, Jesus was innocent and was condemned. What a blessing for a cardinal to walk in Jesus’s shoes...
GTVisrockin
May God rebuke Australia for what they have done to this innocent man. Anyone who condones this witch hunt against a true man of God have his blood on their hands!
