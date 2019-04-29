Gay Icon Oscar Wilde Said That Church Teaching "Would Have Healed Me From My Degeneration"

The Irish play-writer Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), an icon of modern gay propaganda, hints in his writings often at his painful search to solve his homosexual problem, according to an article by "Osservatore Marziano" on MarcoTosatti.com (March 20).Before his death at 46, Wilde abhorred his gay lifestyle, confessed and received Communion.He noticed that "much of my moral perversion is due to the fact that my father did not allow me to become a Catholic.”And, “The artistic aspect of the Church and the fragrance of her teachings would have healed me from my degeneration.”Wilde writes that “the Catholic Church is for saints and sinners, while it is fine for respectable people to be Anglicans.”In his prison letter “De Profundis” Wilde states: “The creed of Christ admits of no doubt, and I have no doubts that this is the truth creed.”“Catholicism is the only religion for which it's worth dying,” he added.Wilde had a predilection for Pius IX whom he had met secretly at the age of 23. In his last days he was close to Leo XIII (+1903) because he had received a miracle through him.