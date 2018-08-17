Francis Turns Vatican Into Latin American Gay Junta

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra (58), Francis' new Substitute (second man) in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State is a “very close friend” of Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga and of his disgraced auxiliary bishop Juan Jose Pineda who is suspected to be an active homosexual, Edward Pentin wrote on Twitter (August 16).A source told Pentin that “this appointment bears the hallmark of Maradiaga who still has great power” and wants to secure his own power.Peña will take over on 15 October from Cardinal Angelo Becciu who was said to have major differences with the Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.Peña was until now Nuncio in Mozambique.