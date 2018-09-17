Clicks70
Sr. Marie Cecile
Meet Sr. Marie Cecile of the Trinity from the Daughters of Saint Elias. She is standing beside Old Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. In the background, to the right, you see two pink buildings that she is working to convert into a convent. She will be receiving her first novices soon.
Old Saint Mary's stands in the midst of old city streets, like an ugly rock hiding the most precious jewel.
