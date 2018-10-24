“Female Cleric” at Youth Synod Hopes to “Influence Decisions”

There is a “female cleric” participating in the Youth Synod according to AmericaMagazine.org (October 22).It is Martina Viktorie Kopecká, 32, of the Czechoslovak Hussite Church (established 1920 in Prague). Addressing the Synod she wore a black robe and a white stole.She expressed her fear that the bishops may have been "shocked” to see her in preacher attire [in reality Pope Francis has celebrate liturgies with females dressed up as “bishops”].Kopecká hopes that she may be able to “turn the direction” of the Synod and “influence decisions” [which is not likely because she is probably less Protestant than most bishops attending the Synod].