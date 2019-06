Our Lady of Grace in Hoboken, Newark Archdiocese, stages on June 30 its second “Pride Mass” in support of a New York City homosexual march on the same day.At last year’s Mass, Father Alexander Santora blessed those who attended the homosexual march.This happens under the responsibility of pro-gay Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin.Nevertheless, Pope Francis named him on June 6 as a member of the Congregation for Catholic Education.