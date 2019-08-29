The Francis Purges Continue: The Latest Victims

Monsignor Gian Paolo Montini, Promoter of Justice to the Apostolic Signatura, will soon be fired at the age of 64, Marco Tosatti writes (August 29).The reason: Montini [politely] criticized the reform of the ecclesiastical tribunals devised by Monsignore Pio Vito Pinto, the Dean of the Roman Rota, a devotee of Pope Francis.Tosatti writes that Montini's mistake was that he did not show enough "blind, prompt and absolute loyalty” although he was not opposed to the Francis regime.A second recent Francis victim is Monsignor Alberto Perlasca. He was removed in July from the Economic Section of the Secretariat of State, which has more money than the Vatican Bank and is not controlled by anybody.Perlasca has been made a promoter of Justice at the Signatura Apostolica. Tosatti asks whether the “very serious” prelate objected too much, in the face of requests coming from Francis.Another change regards Monsignor Sergio Aumenta, the head of the legal department of the Secretariat of State. He was transferred back to his diocese, Asti. The reasons for this are clouded in mystery.