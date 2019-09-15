Francis Foxes His Foes: “Tradition Guarantees The Future”

Criticizing what he himself has been doing since he was elected a pope, Francis told the General Chapter of the Discalced Augustinians (September 12) that "in order to be modern, some believe that it is necessary to break away from the roots, and this is their ruin.”He doubled down, “The roots, the tradition, are the guarantee of the future.”Francis added that "true tradition is like the roots that bring the tree sap that allows the tree to grow, flourish, and bear fruit,"“Never break away from your roots to be modern, that's suicide,” he admonished his audience.From the mouth of Francis whose enmity toward the Catholic roots is proverbial, this can only be an attempt to fox his critics and to hide his tracks.