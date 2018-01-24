Language
Pope Francis, “Where There Is Ambiguity, Let Us Bring Clarity”

Pope Francis released on January 24 his message for World Day of Social Communications condemning “fake news” while advocating for a "journalism of peace". He calls “fake news” the Devil’s work but doesn’t tackle the discrediting of real news.

Francis admits that a “slight distortion of the truth can have dangerous effects.”

He concludes with a prayer, “Where there is ambiguity, let us bring clarity”.

O'Donoghue
Where there is ambiguity, let us bring clarity? ...surely not when it comes to answering the Dubia.
Tesa
I guess a “slight distortion of the truth can have dangerous effects” doesn't apply to Catholic doctrine.
Rafał_Ovile
Now advocates of NWO are executing the gradual enforcement of censorship... Under pretext of fake news mainstream is eliminating anti-global far right....
De Profundis
How ironic.
