Pope Francis, “Where There Is Ambiguity, Let Us Bring Clarity”
Pope Francis released on January 24 his message for World Day of Social Communications condemning “fake news” while advocating for a "journalism of peace". He calls “fake news” the Devil’s work but doesn’t tackle the discrediting of real news.
Francis admits that a “slight distortion of the truth can have dangerous effects.”
He concludes with a prayer, “Where there is ambiguity, let us bring clarity”.
