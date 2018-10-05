Clicks144
Sydney Archbishop Apologises to Youth for Liberal Crimes
Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, offered in his statement at the ongoing Youth Synod an apology to young people for:
• poor catechesis,
• not giving a moral compass,
• ambiguous Church people,
• offering unbeautiful liturgy,
• not sharing Church traditions like Confession and adoration,
• dioceses and religious orders that adopted a “contraceptive mentality”.
Liberal prelates consider most of these abuses as "progress".
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsByuqqusrvm
