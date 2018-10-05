Language
Clicks
144
en.news 1

Sydney Archbishop Apologises to Youth for Liberal Crimes

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, offered in his statement at the ongoing Youth Synod an apology to young people for:

• poor catechesis,
• not giving a moral compass,
• ambiguous Church people,
• offering unbeautiful liturgy,
• not sharing Church traditions like Confession and adoration,
• dioceses and religious orders that adopted a “contraceptive mentality”.

Liberal prelates consider most of these abuses as "progress".

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsByuqqusrvm
Share Like
More
Write a comment
De Profundis
What Youth Want
Like
More
Kevin likes this. 