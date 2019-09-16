Daleiden Prosecution: The Dirty Comes to Light

The two pro-life heros, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, are presently on trial in San Francisco for having produced videos exposing Planned Parenthood illegaly trying to sell body parts of aborted children.The Planned Parenthood employees were never prosecuted, but the two whistle-blowers were charged for “violating California’s laws against wire-tapping.”Jesse Johnson (TheCrippleGate,com, September 12) shows that the prosecution was “politically driven.”Los Angeles Police refused to accept a criminal complaint against Daleiden and Merritt, but Planned Parenthood influenced Obama’s US Attorney General Loretta Lynch who ordered it.California prosecutors even let Planned Parenthood see and edit the search warrant to be served on Daleiden.On the warrant, California law allowing wire-tapping to uncover crime evidence was edited. So, the judge who signed off on it, didn’t have the full text of the law in front of him.During the hearings, one of the filmed abortionists admitted under oath that Daleiden’s video were not doctored. However, when the stories broke, Planned Parenthood claimed the videos were “deceptively edited.”The ongoing hearings were so embarrassing for the prosecution that it asked the judge to give the defense a gag order prohibiting them from sharing on social media what was happening in the court room.The judge refused and gave the prosecution an admonition about the importance of public courts.Nevertheless, Twitter and Facebook, at the service of Planned Parenthood, suspending Daleiden’s accounts for “sharing confidential court proceedings.”