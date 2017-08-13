Hungarian Bishop Calls For Married Priests

szemlelek.blog.hu

katholisch.de

Bishop Miklós Beer, 74, of Vác, Hungary, will be asking Pope Francis to end priestly celibacy, he told. Beer calls for married priests because of an alleged shortage of priests.Beer's diocese has 220 parishes of which ten are without a stable priest. Beer wants to ordain married men “who lead a creditable family life”.In April, radical Cardinal Walter Kasper said tothat Pope Francis wanted bishops' conferences to submit to him requests for ordaining married men. Kasper indicated that Francis would be willing to abolish priestly celibacy.