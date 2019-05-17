Francis’ Protegee Bishop Summoned to Be Charged

The Orán prosecutor’s office, Argentina, requested to summon Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta in order to charge him.
According to GrupoLaProvincia.com (May 16) a hearing is planed to indict Zanchetta for “simple [homo]sexual abuse” against two ex-seminarians who filed complaints against him.
Zanchetta whom Pope Francis shelters in the Vatican, will be notified through the Argentinean Foreign Ministry and the Apostolic Nunciature in Buenos Aires.
He was Oran Bishop until July 2017 when he suddenly retired and shortly after was appointed by Francis to a Vatican position.
#newsSudeoegdzf
Clicks124
- Report
Social networks
Sorry he is busy living under my dress. He can't go