Kept Secret: Pell’s Accuser Had Treatment For Psychological Issues - Delusions?

Cardinal George Pell’s accuser suffers or suffered from psychological issues that had required treatment, reports TheAustralian.com.au (September 20).This information has been known from a long time but could not be revealed.The Martyr Cardinal was convicted by a second jury with the sole “evidence” of the accuser’s testimony. This "evidence" contradicted seventeen witnesses and the practical, architectonical and logical circumstances at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne where the "abuse" could not have happened as described.Pell's lawyers sought approval from the judge to obtain records outlining the accuser's psychological problems but they were rebuffed. They were not even allowed to tell the jury that the complainant underwent psychological treatment. TheAustralian asks, “Had the complainant, for example, suffered at any stage from delusions?”Abuse trials in the state of Victoria, Australia, are flawed from the start as defence lawyers have their hands tied. They are not allowed to ask the hard questions and to examen the credibility of the accuser, while the alleged "victim" may wail and cry at will in order to impress a jury.The judge even instructs the jury that contradicting or embellished statements are not a sign that the accuser is lying as contradictions and changed versions are [allegedly] part of the "remembrance process" of abuse victims.