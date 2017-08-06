언어
Bishop, Clear Question - Elusive Pro-Gay Answer

On Saturday, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung asked Bishop Charles Morerod of Fribourg, Lausanne, Geneva (Switzerland), if homosexual acts are morally acceptable. Instead of answering Morerod said, that homosexuals told him, that there are people who prefer them not to exist. Morerod confesses that this got him thinking and made him ask theologians "to further study the question".

Even the radical website of the Swiss Bishops kath.ch admitted that one needs to read between the lines in order to understand Morerod.

Picture: Charles Morerod, © Alain Volery, CC BY-SA, #newsTdqtmjbdnr
Jungerheld
Many (all?) bishops are excellent politicians.
-
post-truth: (adj.) relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.
