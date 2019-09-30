It Was A Demotion

The removal of Monsignors Antoine Camilleri, 54, and Paolo Borgia, 53, from the Secretary of State was not a promotion.
Although they were named nuncios and will be ordained bishops on October 4, their new destination is not flattering.
Camilleri will end up in Ethiopia and Borgia in Ivory Coast. Monsignor Paolo Rudelli, 49, who was the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to Strasbourg's Council of Europe meets a similar fate. He’ll go to Burkina Faso.
In the Roman Curia, appointments to Africa are considered career decelerators.
