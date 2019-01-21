Learning at Mass How to Draw Close to God. Reflections on the Liturgy of the Mass in Light of St. Josemaría's Writings

Juan José Silvestre Valor

Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, Roma

Gen

Jn

Sacrosanctum Concilium

The Way

Jn

The Forge

ruminatio

lex orandi

mystagogia

Conversi ad Dominum

Orate, fratres

Rev

Per Ipsum, et cum Ipso, et in Ipso…

Per Ipsum, et cum Ipso, et in Ipso

Intra Missam

Rom

Christ Is Passing By

Gal

Diccionario de San Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

Christ Is Passing By

Vida cotidiana y santidad en la enseñanza de san Josemaría: Estudio de teología espiritual

Christ Is Passing By

Edición critico-histórica

Christ Is Passing By

The Way: Critical-Historical Edition

Diccionario de San Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

Mediator Dei

El Magisterio de la Iglesia. Enchiridion Symbolorum Definitionum et Declarationum de rebus fidei et morum

Sacrosanctum concilium

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Merito igitur Liturgia habetur veluti Iesu Christi sacerdotalis muneris exercitatio, in qua per signa sensibilia significatur et modo singulis proprio efficitur

qua

exercitatio

Diccionario de san Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

Vicesimus quintus annus

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Sacrosanctum concilium

The Way

Diccionario de san Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

Christ Is Passing By

Vida cotidiana y santidad en la enseñanza de san Josemaría: Estudio de teología espiritual

De SS. Eucharistia

Mane Nobiscum Domine

Ecclesia de Eucharistia

In Love with the Church

Christ Is Passing By

Christ Is Passing By

Memoria del Beato Josemaría

Christ Is Passing By

Roman Missal

Christ Is Passing By

Diccionario de san Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

Diccionario de san Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

Christ Is Passing By

Roman Missal,

Roman Missal

Pregare ad Orientem versus

Notitiae

Conversi ad Dominum’

Instruction

Liturgia: visión general

Diccionario de san Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

In Love with the Church

Christ Is Passing By

Lumen gentium

In Love with the Church

Convocados en el camino de la fe

Christ Is Passing By

Christ Is Passing By

Christ Is Passing By

Evangelii Gaudium

Christ Is Passing By

Christ Is Passing By

Christ Is Passing By

Roman Missal

La reforma de la liturgia (1948-1975)

En el corazón de la liturgia. La celebración Eucarística

Dominicae Cenae

In Love with the Church

Christ Is Passing By,

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Catechism of the Catholic Church

The Forge

Vida cotidiana y santidad en la enseñanza de san Josemaría

Christ Is Passing By

Liturgia y vida espiriual

Diccionario de San Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer

The Way: Critical-Historical Edition

Roman Missal

Christ Is Passing By

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Christ Is Passing By

Es Cristo que pasa. Edición crítico-histórica

Vida cotidiana y santidad en la enseñanza de san Josemaria

Sacrosanctum Concilium

Christ Is Passing By

Romana , No. 63, July-December 2016, pag. 388-401.