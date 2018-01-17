Clicks1.6K
Risk of a Schism? No, The Schism is Already Here
There is no risk of a schism in the Church because the schism has already appeared a long time ago – Father Alfredo Morselli, a theologian in Bologna, Italy, and signee of the Filial Correction told La Fede Quotidiana (January 14).
Morselli contradicted a statement of Cardinal Müller according to whom there is “the risk of a schism in the Church between traditionalists and progressives”. Instead, Morselli points out that the present schism is between “Catholics and Modernists”.
He explains Modernism as a movement that makes up its own faith and morals replacing divine wisdom with human thought, as opposed to Catholicism which adheres to the faith and morals transmitted by Christ and his apostles.
Picture: Alfredo Morselli, #newsCpnfwuchgx
