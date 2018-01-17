Language
Risk of a Schism? No, The Schism is Already Here

There is no risk of a schism in the Church because the schism has already appeared a long time ago – Father Alfredo Morselli, a theologian in Bologna, Italy, and signee of the Filial Correction told La Fede Quotidiana (January 14).

Morselli contradicted a statement of Cardinal Müller according to whom there is “the risk of a schism in the Church between traditionalists and progressives”. Instead, Morselli points out that the present schism is between “Catholics and Modernists”.

He explains Modernism as a movement that makes up its own faith and morals replacing divine wisdom with human thought, as opposed to Catholicism which adheres to the faith and morals transmitted by Christ and his apostles.

Picture: Alfredo Morselli,
Uncle Joe
It's more than AL. Modernism and globalism have consumed this pontificate.

#1 Global warming

#2 Opponents of unfettered mass migration (despite the obvious consequences) are said to Sow ‘Violence, Racial Discrimination and Xenophobia

#3 Capitalism is criticized (not socialism/communism) and it is responsible for evil in the world

#4 Homosexuality has been raised by the hierarchy to … More
Jungerheld
AMEN.
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.