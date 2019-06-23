“We All Make Mistakes” – Empty Words from Pope Francis

“The Lord always forgives us, he never gets tired,” Pope Francis wrote to inmates on Gorgona island, Italy, in a letter transmitted by the Albania born Cardinal Ernest Simoni who celebrated Mass in their prison.“We all ask for forgiveness for our mistakes and we make a path of reintegration, so as not to make any more mistakes,” Francis added speaking about a “maternal closeness of the Church” to prisoners calling jails “places of pain and redemption.”But these are empty words in the face of the Church's zero-mercy approach applied against collaborators who have “made mistakes” committing abuses.