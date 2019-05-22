Cardinal Müller: Christians Cannot Pray Together With Muslims [But All Recent Popes Did So]

We cannot pray like Muslims or with them, Cardinal Gerhard Müller said during a May 17 talk in Verona, Italy.
He stressed that Islam denies the Trinity and Christ's Divinity, the core tenets of the Christian faith.
Consequently, Muslims are not God's adopted children by the grace of Christ but only subjects subordinated to a distant god.
Despite Müller's words, all recent popes, John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis, have prayed together with Muslims.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRkmihkyyad
