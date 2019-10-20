Heralds of the Gospel: The Commissioner Has Arrived

Retired Aparecida Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis, 82, made his entrance as a commissioner with the Heralds of the Gospel on October 16.
1,000 Heralds participated in a Eucharist presided by Damasceno in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Caieras, Brazil.
Damasceno presented the Vatican attack on the group sarcastically as “sign of the love and tenderness of the Church." He denied that the measure was a “punishment, as it often appears in social networks."
According to VidaNuevaDigital.com (October 18) the reasons for the visitatoin are “deficiencies in the style of government, the life of the members of the Council, the pastoral care of vocations, the formation of new vocations, the administration, the management of works and the collection of resources.”
Damasceno seems only to be a frontman as he has two assistants, Brasília Auxiliary Bishop José Aparecido Gonçalves, 59, and Brazilian born Sister Marian Ambrosio, who likely will do the dirty work.
Picture: Raymundo Damasceno Assis, © Agência Brasi, CC BY-SA
God bless the Heralds of the Gospel