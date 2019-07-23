Cardinal Sarah: “I Am Very Faithful To Pope Francis”

It saddens Conservative Curia Cardinal Robert Sarah when he is presented as an "opponent of Pope Francis," Sarah told RomeReports.tv (July 19).He underlined that he is "very faithful" to Francis, "Nobody can quote a word, a phrase, a gesture by which I oppose the Pope.""I am at the service of the Church, of the Holy Father, of God," he added.However, the Catholic Faith is about being faithful to God's unchanging Wisdom, not to the private ideas of a random leader who will be exchanged tomorrow.