It saddens Conservative Curia Cardinal Robert Sarah when he is presented as an "opponent of Pope Francis," Sarah told RomeReports.tv (July 19).
He underlined that he is "very faithful" to Francis, "Nobody can quote a word, a phrase, a gesture by which I oppose the Pope."
"I am at the service of the Church, of the Holy Father, of God," he added.
However, the Catholic Faith is about being faithful to God's unchanging Wisdom, not to the private ideas of a random leader who will be exchanged tomorrow.
#newsIzgwjluxse
Clicks98
- Report
Social networks
Poor Eminence. God forbid any man take up the cord and drive the Antipope out of the temple. We have Fem bishops; we have Fag bishops. And we have Bishops like the venerable Card. Sarah who just can’t at any cost be deemed ‘controversial,’ Heaven forfend.
It saddens me that to quote TR on Howard Taft: “I could carve a man with more backbone out of a banana.”
It saddens me that to quote TR on Howard Taft: “I could carve a man with more backbone out of a banana.”