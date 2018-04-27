Pro-Abortion, Pro-Gay, Pro Amoris Laetitia Politician Receives Holy Communion

canon212.com

The pro-abortion and pro-gay politician Antonio Villaraigosa, a member of the Democratic Party, received Holy Communion on April 22 in Los Angeles Cathedral, reportsLos Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, 66, "presided" the New Mass.Villaraigosa is a former mayor of Los Angeles and is running for the 2018 California gubernatorial election.He is a known womaniser who had many public affairs, fathered four children from three women, and is a remarried divorcee.Archbishop Gomez is the vice president of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference. He belongs to the Opus Dei which after a short rise is already in the phase of decay.