Clicks13
Pro-Abortion, Pro-Gay, Pro Amoris Laetitia Politician Receives Holy Communion
The pro-abortion and pro-gay politician Antonio Villaraigosa, a member of the Democratic Party, received Holy Communion on April 22 in Los Angeles Cathedral, reports canon212.com.
Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, 66, "presided" the New Mass.
Villaraigosa is a former mayor of Los Angeles and is running for the 2018 California gubernatorial election.
He is a known womaniser who had many public affairs, fathered four children from three women, and is a remarried divorcee.
Archbishop Gomez is the vice president of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference. He belongs to the Opus Dei which after a short rise is already in the phase of decay.
#newsFppkasnmki
Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, 66, "presided" the New Mass.
Villaraigosa is a former mayor of Los Angeles and is running for the 2018 California gubernatorial election.
He is a known womaniser who had many public affairs, fathered four children from three women, and is a remarried divorcee.
Archbishop Gomez is the vice president of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference. He belongs to the Opus Dei which after a short rise is already in the phase of decay.
#newsFppkasnmki