Cardinal Schönborn: Women in Vienna Archdiocese Preside at Funerals

Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn who belongs to the group responsible for drafting the final Amazon document, told VaticanNews.va (October 19) that women already baptise, preside funerals and “try to bless” (sic!) marriages in the Amazon basin.He added that in his own archdiocese he allows women to preside over funerals, and they are “well accepted.” Presently there are around thirty women engaged in this activity in Vienna.Schönborn claims that this happens in a "traditional Austrian Catholic environment" while, in reality, Austria is profoundly secularised.