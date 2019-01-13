Two New Order Bishops for the Neo-SSPX

From: Petrus Romanus, the TRADITIO Network's Roman Correspondent

News is now beginning to leak out that Francis-Bergoglio has approved the consecration of two new bishops for the Fellay-Pagliarani Neo-SSPX on Low Sunday 2019. (In Newchurch, Low Sunday is now Divine "Mercy Sunday," based on the fake Novus Ordo cult of "Divine Mercy").

Recently, Bishop Williamson has revealed that Bishop Tissier de Mallerais has been quite ill lately. Tissier is known to be much more traditional than is Fellay. He is also much older. Fellay and de Galarreta are just under 60; Tissier is well over 70; Williamson is nearing 80. In other words, Williamson has abandoned the Neo-SSPX, and Tissier, isolated and ageing, might become too ill to be an effective Neo-SSPX bishop. The Neo-SSPX is desperate for bishops to maintain its very existence. Instead of doing what its courageous Archbishop-founder did, shunning the heretic Newchurch and doing what was necessary, the Neo-SSPX is going hat in hand to Newchurch for "approval," which, as a heretic sect, it has no authority to give, any more than the Methodists do. The obvious question is: what does Francis-Bergoglio demand in exchange?

The water is warming up, and the Neo-SSPX froglets are getting used to it. Before long, they will find themselves in a vat of boiling water, with no escape. Those who have any sense at all will abandon the Neo-SSPX's sinking raft as fast as they can. They can protect the true Catholic Faith only by going independent from the heretic Newchurch of the New Order and its satellite Neo-SSPX.

Neo-SSPX to Sell out to Newchurch by Accepting New Order BishopsFrancis-Bergoglio Has "Approved" Two New Order Bishops for the Neo-SSPXFrancis-Bergoglio and Bernie Fellay (Right)Have Connived to Fabricate Two New Bishops for the Neo-SSPXThe Two New Order Bishops Will Be PlantsWithin the Neo-SSPX, Which Is No Longer the Traditional SSPXThe Consecrations (?) Are to Take PlaceOn Newchurch's Fake "Divine Mercy" SundayAt That Time Fellay-Pagliarani's Neo-SSPXWill Officially Become a Part of the Heretic New Order SectAs we all know, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the founder of the original traditional Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), and Bishop Antonio de Castro Mayer consecrated four bishops for the Society on June 29, 1988. These were Bernard Tissier de Mallerais, of France; Alfonso de Galarreta of Argentina; and Richard Williamson, of England; with Bernie Fellay, of the Suisse Romande, being added to the list at the last minute when Jean-Michel Faure bowed out on account of his humility. Since then, Williamson abandoned Fellay and his Neo-SSPX because of his dogged opposition to Fellay's plans to sell out the Neo-SSPX to the heretic Newchurch of the New Order.The strategy of Newrome and the Fellay-Pagliarani team of traitors seems to be to instate a de-facto "Personal Prelature" in a situation in which it is still too difficult to erect a juridical one. Once they have all the effects of the "Personal Prelature," there will be no reason to refuse itand not to join the Newchurch of the New Order outright. And once this trap has been sprung, and the Neo-SSPX fly has become entangled in Newchurch's lethal web, there will be no escape for Neo-SSPX clergy and laity, who now depend on the already half Novus Ordoized Neo-SSPX.