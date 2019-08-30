Despite abuse allegations, Francis protégé still 'employed by the Vatican'

Accused Predator Zanchetta Retains Job in Rome VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Under pressure from the Holy See, an Argentine judge has cleared accused sexual predator Bp. Gustavo Zanchetta to return to Rome.
According to Crux, Judge Claudio Parisi gave the final green light for Zanchetta's return last week, saying the alleged predator prelate has "collaborated with the justice system."
Zanchetta was suspended from his Vatican post in February after he was publicly accused of sexually abusing seminarians in 2016–2017. In June, Argentine officials criminally charged him with "aggravated continuous sexual abuse" of two seminarians.
In spite of this, in the lead-up to the filing of formal charges, high-ranking Church officials rallied to his defense. www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/zanchetta
Clicks2
- Report
Social networks