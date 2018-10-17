Church's Moral Doctrine Is "Clear" – Cardinal Sarah

The Church’s teaching including in the area of sexuality may not be shared by everyone, but this doesn't mean that it should be changed or is unclear, Cardinal Robert Sarah said at the Youth Synod.According to CatholicHerald.co.uk (October 16), he called on the Church to “courageously” propose the Catholic moral doctrine and not to water it down.The Cardinal warned of hiding the truth as young people are "idealistic", want "clarity" and have "lofty goals". [The same cannot be said for decadent Catholic prelates and popes.]