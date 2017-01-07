R.I.P. Fr. Michael Scanlan TOR

by Patrick Cpoffin



The news a moment ago that Father Michael Scanlan, TOR — my beloved former boss and the president emeritus of Franciscan University of Steubenville has died — brought with it a flood of Holy Spirit-tinged memories.





Alumnae of FUS will grin at some of these memories, and I apologize for a bit of self-indulgence:



I landed at Franciscan University of Steubenville, in the fall of 1994 as, in the University nomenclature, a "grad non-trad" (or master's degree student). I can still vividly recall the smell of the Ohio Valley steel mills that dot the winding Ohio River within whiffing distance of the campus's rolling green hills. We dubbed it the odor of sanctity — slightly (?) rancid, metallicky, all-pervasive. The kind of smell that will stay in your sweater for years. (I've heard it's gotten a lot better nowadays.)Alumnae of FUS will grin at some of these memories, and I apologize for a bit of self-indulgence:

Fr. Michael Scanlan, TOR