New book claims that Amoris Laetitia plagiarizes previously condemned "Human Sexuality"

This new book claims that Amoris Laetitia possibly plagiarizes "Human Sexuality", a book condemned under John Paul II.
AL 37: "We have been called to form consciences, not to replace them."
HS: "Guidelines will serve to enlighten the judgment of conscience; they cannot replace it."
Here is an excerpt from the book:
“Another major issue with the language of Amoris Laetitia concerns its remarkable similarity to previously published works. Consider the most famous line from Amoris Laetitia, par. 37:
“We have been called to form consciences, not to replace them.”
Compare that line to this one from Human Sexuality—the book condemned by Pope John Paul:
“[G]uidelines will serve to enlighten the judgment of conscience; they cannot replace it.”
Did Pope Francis, or his ghostwriters, borrow the line from Human Sexuality? No attribution is given for the snappiest line in AL. If in fact the line was plagiarized from Human Sexuality, it is understandable why the writer did not credit the source. After all, the book had been condemned, not once, but twice by the Vatican. The book explicitly rejects the concept of intrinsic evil. In fact, it is so zealous to deny this bedrock principle of Judeo-Christian morals that the book wouldn’t even categorically condemn bestiality or incest.”
Press release here: newwalden.org/…/press-release-n…
