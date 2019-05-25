Who Takes Him Serious? Francis Calls Abortionists „Assassins“ - Yesterday He Called Them "Great People"

"Is it licit to take away a human life to solve a problem?" and "Is it licit to hire an assassin to to solve a problem?” Pope Francis asked while speaking about prenatal diagnosis and abortion at a May 25 audience for the Dicastery for Laity.
His answer: “It is never ever licit to take away a human life nor to hire an assassin to solve a problem.”
However, in 2016, Francis praised the Italian abortionist (“assassin”) Emma Bonino, a confessed killer of over 10,000 children, as one of Italy’s “forgotten greats.”
Peronist, clericalist, homosexualist, anti Catholic.