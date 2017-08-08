Former Benedict XVI Still Wearing His Fisherman’s Ring

Ring of the Fisherman

On a recent picture of Benedict XVI, 90, which is circulating in social media, the former pope is still wearing the. This ring is at least since the Middle Ages an official part of the regalia worn by a reigning pope and smashed after his death with a silver hammer.In March 2013, after Benedict XVI resignation, Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi claimed that the ring could no longer be used as a seal because the surface of the ring had been destroyed by two deep incisions.Pope Francis is hardly wearing his Fisherman's Ring but uses most of the time his episcopal ring from Argentina.