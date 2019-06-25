Cardinal Burke Dissociates Himself From Steve Bannon

Cardinal Raymond Burke has terminated his relationship with the Dignitatis Humanae Institute near Rome, he wrote in a June 25 statement (below) distancing himself from the US political strategist Steve Bannon.
Burke was named Honorary President of the Institute earlier this year under the premise that the Institute would support Christians in public life, but it was “more and more identified with the political program of Mr Bannon.”
Burke does not agree with Bannon’s recent assessment of the gay propaganda book Sodoma as "book of the year" and his idea of producing a film version of it.
Further Burke disagrees with statements of Bannon regarding the Church's doctrine and discipline, like his questioning of celibacy.
And when we are going to see in the news that Cardinal Raymond Burke distances himself from the apostate Jorge Mario Bergoglio in order to be faithful with Christ.