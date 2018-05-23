Clicks18
The tone makes the music
A very cordial greeting in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In recent day I published in my yucanation.blogspot.ro, YouTube channel and on Gloria TV something called "Bergoglian fairy tale", in Spanish "Cuento Bergogliano", obviously they were removed from Gloria TV and the answer I got was about the tone of such article.
Everyone who read or saw it, because it was also published in video and audio, saw the truth of what is happening today within our beloved Church, Mario Bergoglio is destroying the faith in the name of a philosophy of inclusion without repentance called the "culture of encounter."
I narrated within this “fairy tale” article all of his heresies with accusatory and truthful evidence, but at the same time I did it with sarcasm and derision... saying the truth without love is a lie with destructive power said Saint Benedict of the Cross and as St. Paul the Apostle said in 1 Corinthians 13, without love I have nothing.
Many times, filial correction was tried on Mario Bergoglio but unfortunately he does not listen... the truth is HARD and you have to say it, but you have to do it with love if you do not, then there’s nothing.
How is this possible if truth is so hard? By our own strength we cannot, so we must let Jesus allow us to do it, that’s why we have to pray a lot and daily, for our Church and for the soul of the one who wants to destroy us.
There is nothing more difficult in this world than to pray, when our flesh wants ‘other’ things, that’s why we force ourselves to pray, now imagine how hard it is to pray and for those who persecute us and want to destroy our faith, it is practically impossible and even more so with love.
The truth is hard, so with love, I will tell you the truth... May God protect us all from the heresies of Mario Bergoglio and his modern priests... who say they love the Holy Spirit, but do not get tired of insulting Him with blasphemies.
I do not want to tell the truth without love so I ask God for forgiveness for what I did and the strength to do it right; the truth is the truth and it hurts, but it is the truth, by the fruits we will know the false ones and Mario is a false Prophet… unfortunately.
The tone makes the music a priest friend told me, in this case the truth hurts more if it’s said with Love, but if one tells the truth with mockery and sarcasm as I did, one resembles those who mocked Jesus in the streets of Jerusalem...
God knows my heart and it is not my desire for any soul to be condemned, that’s why I proclaim true Mercy which is NEVER divorced from Divine Justice, because both come from God, that is why the truth hurts because it requires CHANGE in order to return to sanctifying grace, the faith for which so many Saints died. Unfortunately today we live the heresies of Francis as if they were the most beautiful thing.
Defending the faith is the greatest honor there is and has arrived at a time our pastors are sleeping, so... we must bark confidently in our love for Christ! He will give us the strength to bark with Love. Thank you for reading me, a big hug in Christ Jesus. Amen
